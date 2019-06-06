An oversized load strikes the underside of the Southwest Boulevard Bridge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Second bridge strike in less than a month causes traffic delays on southwest blvd at LP 306 (Texas Department of Transportation). [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Second bridge strike in less than a month causes traffic delays on southwest blvd at LP 306 (Texas Department of Transportation). [ + - ]

SAN ANGELO - An oversized load, carrying a wind turbine tower, struck the underside of the Southwest Boulevard overpass over Loop 306, at approximately 11:30 a.m. today.

The 181- foot long load took the U-turn at the Southwest Blvd. exit going under the overpass instead of turning left at the traffic signal. The U-Turn clearance is less than the clearance under the center of the bridge, which caused the load to strike the underside of the bridge.

On May 12, 2019, the Bell Street overpass was struck by an oversized load causing some exterior damage but not any structural damage to the bridge. The tractor trailer and its load was cleared from the intersection and the area was closed for about two hours.

More Stories for you

• Parts of the Concho Valley upgraded to a "Slight Risk" for severe storms tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will continue filling in across the Concho Valley tonight from the west. A few storms are ...

• Lubbock hit by a haboob earlier this evening

The city of Lubbock was hit by a haboob as shown on the video at around 6:15pm CST today.A haboob is a large and int...

• Feline panleukopenia outbreak at the San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An outbreak of a fatal feline viral disease called, feline panleukopenia, is killing dozens of c...

• Our Water: water main repair contract approved

SAN ANGELO, TX - Beginning roughly February 7, 2019 a leak of approximately 5 gallons per minute started in the area ...

• SAISD Announces New Campus Principals

SAISD Announces New Campus Principals Mr. Darius will be the new principal at Bowie Elementary School Ms. Laurie ...

• Salvation Army hands out donuts to first responders

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo, it's time for the sweetest day of the year, National Donut Day. A recent survey unc...