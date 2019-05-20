American Red Cross offers mobile app with steps on what to do during an emergency

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: American Red Cross

Emergency is the one-download resource that puts vital information at your fingertips. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts* from natural to man-made, giving you real-time information to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

The Red Cross Emergency app is highly customizable and informative:

Chhose alerts that are important to your location

Monitor activity across the country to know what is about to accur in the locations of your family and friends.

Activate "Family Safe" to notify loved onves that an alert has been issued in their area and check to see if they are safe.

Access information on what to do before, during and after an emergency strikes.

Gain guidance on topics from home fires and water safety, to first aid.

Plus, you can view all the content in Spanish.

Download For Free, Today on the Apple App Store and on Google Play for Andriod devices.

Text GETEMERGENCY to 90999 or search “Red Cross Emergency” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.