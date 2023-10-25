SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo residents got the chance to learn more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia as well as how to care for those battling the diseases at the A-L-Z & Me educational conference on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in the downtown Stephens Central Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event is held with the goal of teaching attendees how to better care for those who have Alzheimer’s and dementia and to help them better understand how the diseases work.

“A lot of it goes undiagnosed or unnoticed, or caregivers don’t get the support that they need,” Jeffery Smith, an Alzheimer’s Association board member, said. “Having seminars and conferences like this really allow those individuals to link up to each other and find the resources that are available so that, at the end of the day, our geriatric population is able to get the care that it rightly deserves.”

This year’s conference included several topics, which are listed below:

Resources Available within Your Community

The Basics of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Legal Matters

Ethical Dilemmas in Caregiving

The Joy of Movement

More than 400,000 Texans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association provides services and resources for people across West Texas who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s, all at no charge to families.