Altered State of Clay Showcase

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Taking a well earned break, the Angelo State ceramic students hosted a showcase at the Coop Gallery early this morning.

Esteban Apodaca an Art Professor at Angelo State said, ” It’s fun because they know how to verbalize to me, you know ‘This is what i’m going to do.’ And this way they have to think about what they say before it comes out of their mouth. Because the person they’re talking to really doesn’t have a lot of background into it. They kind of see what it’s like on thus side of the desk. Now they are talking about their work to somebody else who doesn’t really know what Primitive firing, Raku firing, and Saggars firing is, so they have to explain it. And it’s fun to watch them mature as an artist and as an adult.”

The student have tackled a normal 16 week course, in which they would have made 18 sculptures, in just as little as 4 weeks. Completing the course with 11 sculptures to take home as a keepsake.