SAN ANGELO, Texas – The chapter of Angelo State University’s Alpha Chi Honor Society inducted 20 new members on April 13th during a ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.
In a press release sent out by the university, multiple students around the United States and the world joined Alpha Chi.
San Angelo: Kathleen Apperson, interdisciplinary studies; Kendra Hoover, management; Mya Moore, biology; Lauryn Pitcock, accounting; and Gracie Strange, psychology
Abilene: Andrew Milan, history
Ballinger: David McDaniel, biology
Brookesmith: Laramie Nelson, nursing
El Paso: Katherine Spitzer, English
Georgetown: Ryan Neitsch, kinesiology
Kerrville: Alexia Perez, psychology
Midland: Mason Barnhill, computer science
Minot AFB, N.D.: Dylan Bringham, management
Robert Lee: Garrett Knight, animal science
Rule: Ian Sotelo, computer science
Sadler: Colleen Billmeier, kinesiology
Temple: Emily Freemyer, health science professions
Seoul, South Korea: Hayeun Choi, criminal justice; and You Jin Choi, physics
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Duc Trung Nguyen, mathematics
Along with new members, two current Alpha Chi students also received scholarships from the Alpha Chi National Convention that was held in Austin. Thai Binh, Vietnam native and mathematics major Thi Thu Huong Vo received a $3,000 scholarship. Morgan Preston, from Vicksburg, Michigan also won a scholarship of $1,000.
Research presentations were also given by Anthony Sarmiento, Tressa Reading, Kaitlyn Huizar, and Price Tarbet.
Assistant professor of mathematics, Dr. Dennis Hall, was also elected secretary-treasurer of Alpha Chi Region I and will serve on the Alpha Chi National Council.
In order to be a part of the Alpha Chi Honor Society, students majoring within all academic disciplines must rank within the top 7.5% of their university or college as juniors, and top the 10% of seniors.