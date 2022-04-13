SAN ANGELO, Texas – The chapter of Angelo State University’s Alpha Chi Honor Society inducted 20 new members on April 13th during a ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.

In a press release sent out by the university, multiple students around the United States and the world joined Alpha Chi.

San Angelo: Kathleen Apperson, interdisciplinary studies; Kendra Hoover, management; Mya Moore, biology; Lauryn Pitcock, accounting; and Gracie Strange, psychology

Abilene: Andrew Milan, history

Ballinger: David McDaniel, biology

Brookesmith: Laramie Nelson, nursing

El Paso: Katherine Spitzer, English

Georgetown: Ryan Neitsch, kinesiology

Kerrville: Alexia Perez, psychology

Midland: Mason Barnhill, computer science

Minot AFB, N.D.: Dylan Bringham, management

Robert Lee: Garrett Knight, animal science

Rule: Ian Sotelo, computer science

Sadler: Colleen Billmeier, kinesiology

Temple: Emily Freemyer, health science professions

Seoul, South Korea: Hayeun Choi, criminal justice; and You Jin Choi, physics

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Duc Trung Nguyen, mathematics

Along with new members, two current Alpha Chi students also received scholarships from the Alpha Chi National Convention that was held in Austin. Thai Binh, Vietnam native and mathematics major Thi Thu Huong Vo received a $3,000 scholarship. Morgan Preston, from Vicksburg, Michigan also won a scholarship of $1,000.

Research presentations were also given by Anthony Sarmiento, Tressa Reading, Kaitlyn Huizar, and Price Tarbet.

Assistant professor of mathematics, Dr. Dennis Hall, was also elected secretary-treasurer of Alpha Chi Region I and will serve on the Alpha Chi National Council.

In order to be a part of the Alpha Chi Honor Society, students majoring within all academic disciplines must rank within the top 7.5% of their university or college as juniors, and top the 10% of seniors.