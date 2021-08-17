All San Angelo ISD students will receive Free Meals in the 2021-2022 School Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD has released the following statement offering meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year:

On July 14, 2021, San Angelo ISD announced its policy that during the 2021-2022 school year,

healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s

household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price

meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that

allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each

school has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

While no application or eligibility determination process is required for your student to

receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in

the 2022-2023 school year.