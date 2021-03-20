Akash Vukoti takes champion title at spelling bee

Winners of the Concho Valley Scripps Spelling Bee (L to R): Colby Mitchell, second place; Akash Vukoti, first place; and Dylan Ocha, third place. — photo by Ken Grimm

The 2021 Concho Valley Scripps Spelling Bee crowned Akash Vukoti, 11, as its champion speller today at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Vukoti is a name well-recognized in the spelling bee game, having acquired several local championships and representing our area at the National Spelling Bee competitions.

Vukoti, now an eleven-year-old sixth grader, represented the Bentwood Home School association in today’s competition, which saw ten spellers representing their schools.

Akash Vukoti accepts the first-place trophy for the 2021 Spelling Bee from emcee Theron Stamps. — photo by Ken Grimm

Second place was taken by 14-year-old 8th grader Colby Mitchell, representing Cornerstone Christian School.

Third place was earned by 10-year-old 4th grader Dylan Ocha, representing Santa Rita Elementary School.

Vukoti will represent the Concho Valley at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place on Thursday, July 8, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast in primetime on ESPN2.