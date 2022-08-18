SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 17th, Jonathan Staker was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with the Intent to Terrorize after breaking in through a back window, assaulting a man, and kidnapping a woman.

On August 15th Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call from a female stating “Help me”, “Help me”‘ and “He’s trying to kill me” that originated at 1091 Mahon Ave. in San Angelo according to an affidavit filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said that when they arrived at the location, Chandler Janssen was found bleeding with injuries to his face. After sharing with investigators that an unknown male entered his residency through a back window, assaulted him, and took Ashley Walker in a red Rio car, he was transported to the hospital.

Deputies then talked with Janssen again at the hospital. Janssen identified the unknown male as “Farmer John”, who was later identified as Jonathan Staker. According to the affidavit, Janssen also told law enforcement that both he and Walker were trying to stay away from Staker, who was actively looking for Walker.

The affidavit shares Janssen’s statements on the events that transpired before Staker left with Walker. Janssen stated Staker, who is six-foot-one and 220 pounds, had yelled “hello” through a back window before entering the residency. According to Janssen, he began walking the residency to find Staker. Upon entering the hallway, Staker struck Janssen in the face before punching him more than 10 times and throwing him into a wall. Janssen also stated Staker threw him out the front door before saying if he come back he would “kill him”.

Janssen also stated that he witness Staker punch and push Walker to the floor in the residency. Staker then placed Walker in the passenger seat of a red Rio car with a white hood. Janssen then shared that he believed Staker was taking Walker this residency in Rowena according to the affidavit.

Upon further investigation, deputies made contact with Walker. The affidavit filed by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says Sergeant Michael Farmer, who spoke with Walker, believed she was in imminent danger and confirmed she was at the Rowena residence.

At around 7:05 p.m. deputies received a notification that Walker was at the Stripes Convenience Store in Miles. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Walker was found safe.

Walker shared with investigators that she did not want to leave with Staker when he arrived. After refusing to get into the vehicle, Staker struck Walker across the left side of her face leaving bruising and swelling.

The affidavit also shares that Walker called 911 before the assault happened. Walker placed her cell phone inside her person, but the call was disconnected. Prior to leaving the residency, Walker said she attempted to access her phone when Staker took it and threw it out the driver-side window.

As of Thursday afternoon, August 18th, Staker remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500,000.