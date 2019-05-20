Afternoon Weather Update: Squall line with very gusty winds expected to come through overnight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - As the the threat for severe weather returns to west central Texas, the Concho Valley Homepage meteorologists are tracking our next chance for active weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Concho Valley, northwest of San Angelo under a ENHANCED and MODERATE risk for severe storms. This includes cities such as Sterling City and Robert Lee.

-----FROM KSAN STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST CHRIS RAMIREZ-----

The latest weather models are hinting that stronger intense thunderstorms will be north of San Angelo affecting our northern counties. However, any storm that forms from San Angelo to Sonora could have severe potential with significant threats.

Main threats include:

Very Large Hail

Damaging Winds

Tornado Potential

We can expect these thunderstorms to be very fast moving with very gusty winds gusting as high at 50 mph in the overnight hours.

San Angelo will be on the most southern end of this squall line as it moves through.

As we head north of town towards I-20, the squall line will be more complex and stronger with increased safety threats.

Cities from Abilene to Wichita Falls will be under the gun for a tornado outbreak although we cannot rule out any storms with tornado potential for us in the Concho Valley.

Timing:

Small isolated strong thunderstorms are expected to enter the northeastern counties of the Concho Valley around 12 am.

The anticipated squall line will move through the Concho Valley around 1:30 am to 2:00 am.

By 4:00 am, we could see thunderstorms start reaching our eastern counties such as Concho, McCulloch and Menard.

Storms could last for Brady until 5:30 am.

The thunderstorm threat will clear the Concho Valley by 6:45 to 7 am

