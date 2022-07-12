SAN ANGELO, Texas – After serving 30 years of honorable and distinguished service, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Mendez, a San Angelo native, will retire from the U.S. Navy with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.

After graduating from San Angelo Central High School in 1992, Mendez went on to attend the University of Arkansas. Following graduation in 2007, Mendez decided to make his family proud and serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy.

According to Mendez, his family made many sacrifices growing up.

“My parents always worked so hard to provide for me and my brothers,” said Mendez. “They sacrificed so much for us. I wanted to show them that they raised a good man.”

Mendez shared that throughout his career he has used similar values and skills to the ones he learned in San Angelo.

“The community of San Angelo and my family taught me that life is about family, friendships, respect, and honor,” said Mendez.

Mendez also explained the the joys of being a Warrant Officer in the U.S. Navy.

“The best job in the Navy is a Warrant Officer,” said Mendez. “They are respected by both enlisted and officers for their expertise and experience. Everyday was a blessing. Leading young men and women from so many walks of life from all over the country and building them into a successful team.”

Although Mendez has done multiple things in his career like ensuring safe navigation of U.S. water and trade routes, one accomplishment has stuck with him.

“My proudest accomplishment is serving 30 successful years in the U.S. Navy and receiving a Meritorious Service Medal from the President,” said Mendez.

Receiving a Meritorious Service Medal from the President is a large accomplishment, but Mendez says there is something more that is his proudest moment.

“My proudest moments are provided to me daily by my daughters, wife, father, mother, brothers and the rest of my extended family,” added Mendez.

“I’m proud to have served and represent my family and my hometown in every decision and action while I served.”