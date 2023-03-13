SAN ANGELO, Texas- The price of rent and utilities is skyrocketing–and some families are falling farther behind on monthly payments across San Angelo.

“Everybody deserves to live in a neighborhood where they feel safe, they can afford the house, and they are not worried about making that mortgage payment. Due to inflation and everything the way it is, it’s tough,” said Executive Director of Galilee CDC, Stephanie Hamby.

According to Concho Valley housing experts, you should not be paying more than 30 percent of your monthly income for rent.

“$15 an hour, which is more than minimum wage, working 40 hours a week, in an entry-level position. You don’t make enough to even afford rent in a lot of places so it’s trying to figure out that balance,” said Hamby.

Due to rising inflation and lack of salary increases, people are cutting other expenses to make monthly rent payments.

“That rent will eat up their paycheck which means they don’t have enough money for clothes, food, or to cover the heat. Those are the hard decisions that our neighbors are making every single day,” said Sidney Timmer with the Concho Valley Community Action Agency.

Plenty of programs could help alleviate some of that financial pressure. Employees at the Community Action Agency work to help families with rental assistance.

“It takes care of electricity gas or propane and sometimes water depending on our funding and what people’s bills look like,” said Timmer.

Galilee CDC has programs that build or find affordable homes for those who qualify.

“We have the ability to build into those small income brackets. We will do whatever we can to fulfill that,” said Hamby.

Their goal is to help families make their mortgage or rent payments while also being able to afford everything else life has to offer.