AEP Texas is moving fast to restore power to the community
About 750 San Angelo residents are still without power
SAN ANGELO, Texas - AEP Texas restored power to about 38,000 customers after the storms on Saturday.
Many still remain without power, however, the company is moving fast to meet their estimated restoration time of Tuesday evening.
From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 1,000 customers’ power have been restored and the number keeps declining on their website.
According to their outage map, about 750 are still awaiting power.
AEP is asking for customers who are still without power, to continue to call their outage line.
They also would like to remind everyone that, all downed power lines should be considered energized and dangerous.
