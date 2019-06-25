AEP responds to downed power lines on Arden Road

The severe thunderstorms that moved through the Concho Valley caused power outages across the are Monday night.

A spokeswoman for AEP says five utility poles were knocked over this evening in the 3900 block of Arden road, near Jim Bass Ford.

There were winds close to 60 miles per hour that came through that side of San Angelo.

Workers were quick to start repairs on the downed line.

Residential customers in the area had power restored a short time later.

Overall more than 1,300 customers in the San Angelo district had outages.

The majority were in Christoval, where lightning struck a sub-station.

Residents in Eola and Grape Creek also had outages.