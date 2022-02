RUNNELS COUNTY, TEXAS – AEP Texas announced that most of Winters and much of Ballinger lost power just before 8 a.m. on February 3, 2022.

AEP states that the outage is due to a “loss of transmission line between Ballinger and Winters.”

AEP says there is no need to call the phone center because they are aware of the outage and that “Crews are expected to address the issue this morning as soon as they can safely do so. It is too soon to accurately estimate how quickly power will be restored.”