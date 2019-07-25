AEP donates 25-thousand dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo

San Angelo, TX — This morning — the American Electric Power foundation presented a 25-thousand dollar check to the boys and girls club of San Angelo. Currently — close to two-hundred children visit one of the two boys and girls club facilities in San Angelo.

Judith Talavara, President and CEO of AEP said, “AEP Texas is proud to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo.We think they do such good work in our community. Our employees are active participants in many different organizations in the area and we like to support their efforts as well.”

AEP ‘s contribution will allow the boys and girls club to expand its science, technology, engineering and math programs through the purchase of new computers and software.

In addition to stem programs — the boys and girls club offers children a safe environment where they can learn while having fun.

In 2005 — AEP created the a-e-p foundation to to support and play an active, positive role in the commmunities where AEP employees live and work.