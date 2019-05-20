Advice for local homeowners with roofing disturbances after Saturday’s storm

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many devasted by Saturday’s storms, are suffering from housing damages and some even had their entire roofs torn off.

“Your first step is calling your insurance to send an adjuster, and then just getting in contact with a good company here in town,” suggested Juan Guerrero, who is the co-owner of Guerrero Roofing and Construction.

Many insurances will be very busy due to the devastating circumstances, but the sooner they’re called, the sooner they’ll give a date for an adjuster to inspect the roof.

The next step is to look for a contractor, Guerrero warns that there are many companies found online, where people might pretend to be from the local area and even “change their numbers” to gain business.

The best way to make sure a company is legitimate, is to check with the Better Business Bureau.

For those looking for immediate aid with their roofing before tonight’s storm — Guerrero advices to take pictures of the damage before the storm, to show the adjuster when they available to inspect, and then to call a roofing contractor.

At Guerrero Roofing, they will put a tarp over any damaged area with no charge in consideration of Tuesday morning’s storm predictions, so that there is no more water damage.