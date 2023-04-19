SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A new gallery highlighting adoption is now open inside Sunset Mall.

The gallery was unveiled Wednesday, April 19 by the Heart Gallery of West Texas, which is based in Midland. It was put up to provide awareness and services for children in the Texas foster system across the Concho Valley.

“This is a system that needs you,” said Matt Waller, a representative of Heart Gallery of West Texas. “The system needs local people to step in and help families, whether it’s helping them stay together or take care of kid long enough so they can get their life together, or they can scoop that child up and be that forever family.”

The gallery features pictures of children across Texas who are looking for their forever families.