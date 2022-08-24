SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley PAWS will be celebrating the working dog class by providing free adoptions of a working dog or mix on August 25th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3134 N U.S. HWY 67.

Flyer for the Concho Valley PAWS Working Dog Job Fair on August 27th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. In the flyer there is a brown border collie with reading glasses on sitting at a table with a laptop, coffee mug and books.

The Working Dog Job Fair will highlight the border collies, shepherds, labs, heelers and mixes. Concho Valley PAWS shared that these dog breeds make good emotional support dogs, therapy dogs and make great family pets.

Free adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchips, registration, and a collar with an ID tag.