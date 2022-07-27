SAN ANGELO, Texas – Students attending the Youth Cares Summer Leadership Camp sponsored by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) were given the opportunity to visit the San Angelo Nature Center on July 22nd.

While at camp the students learned how to interact with students they’ve never met, become leaders, and stay away from drugs.

“In the two-week-long camp, we’ve seen growth within them demonstrating leadership skills, breaking out of their shell, building new friendships, and just really growing,” shared Jennifer Flores with the Youth CARES Camp.

Students also had the opportunity to visit the Sonrisas Ropes Course on July 12th.