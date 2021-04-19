ADACCV to hold panel on risks and consequences of underage drinking

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As summer approaches, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley is raising awareness of underage drinking. City officials are helping bring attention to the issue as San Angelo city council is set to issue a proclamation that April is Alcohol Awareness Month. At the end of the month, ADACCV is hosting a seminar at the Tom Green County Library in downtown San Angelo.

“We’re going to have a panel discussion at the library on Thursday, April 29 from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m.,” said ADACCV Prevention Director Ray Valadez. “What we want to do during the time is just get some different community members together to get some different perspectives. The focus is going to be on underage drinking and so from these different voices of the community, we’re going to talk about kind of define what the problem is and then also look at some solutions that we can undertake in our own community.”

Other members of ADACCV staff spoke about potential solutions beyond age-appropriate consumption of alcohol. “Really just trying to focus on letting them know that you know the the drinking age limit of being 21 or older, as well as those that are of age practicing to be safe,” explained Jennifer Flores, the Community Coalition Partnership Director for ADACCV. “You know calling an Uber, using a Lyft, having a designated driver, planning ahead for those events like the rodeo.”

Beyond the panel discussion, which will include representatives from SAPD and Wall ISD, ADACCV is working with local businesses to raise awareness of the risks and consequences of underage drinking. “We’re getting ready to start a new initiative which is called a ‘sticker shock campaign,'” said Valadez. “Basically, what we’ll be doing is working with local retailers to place stickers on some alcoholic beverages that warn people [of ] some of the consequences that come from underage drinking, [as well as] from providing alcoholic beverages to underage people.”

To sign up to attend the panel discussion call ADACCV at 325-224-3481. The panel will also be live-streamed on the ADACCV Facebook page which can be found by clicking here.