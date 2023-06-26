SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The new ADA Compliant fishing pier on Lake Nasworthy is officially open to the public with more to come.

The company,Freese and Nichols, was originally hired in 2015 to inspect the existing wooden pier. It had served the lake for many years and had reached the end of its useful life.

The new 220-foot fishing pier is wider and includes the following features: ADA compliant anti-slip decking properties, ADA accessibility, benches, railing, receptacles for electrical, lighting, two T-shaped “bump outs” along the walkway for fishing, and a covered roof at the end of the dock that overlook the Twin Buttes.

Project Manager Heather Keister says the goal was to design a recreational feature that could serve the community for years to come.

“The old wooden pier had been needing replacement for several years,” Heather said. “It had served the lake well for many years and there was a desire from the community to provide fishing access to serve the lake into the future. With wheelchair access and ADA compliant decking, the new pier is now accessible to everyone. It was also important to seek out materials that were both durable and safe for visitors. We wanted to make sure that we used sustainable products that would require minimal maintenance and be cost effective.”

The fishing pier has a 100-year design life and will require only one re-coating of paint for sun-exposed areas in its first 40 years.

In addition to the new fishing pier, the company is designing three new boat ramps and working to secure funding for two more, along with multiple non-motorized kayak launch points.