SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City Luncheon at the McNease Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

City Manager Daniel Valenzuela spoke to attendees about the City’s most recent endeavors and updated them on some of the major topics currently being discussed in San Angelo.

Projects that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other efforts to ensure that San Angelo is easily accessible to all residents and outsiders were topics at the forefront of the afternoon’s talks. However, matters such as the local economy and taxes were not skipped.

“We want them to understand that we are constantly working to better improve our services,” Valenzuela said. “A lot of what we do, of course, is to recruit industry into our community. It helps pay those taxes and reduce the burden on our residential property taxpayers.”

The major College Hills project was also discussed. The City plans to have it completed around this time next year.