SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Despite the rain, some areas of Texas may have seen March 16, 2023, there are still several counties still under a burn ban in the Concho Valley.

Currently, nine out of 13 counties in the Concho Valley are under a burn ban. Burn bans in Texas are set in place by local governments which are done when drought conditions exist, in order to prohibit outdoor burning for public safety.

Current burn bans in the Concho Valley according to the TX A&M Forest Services include: