GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A Grape Creek man was charged with manslaughter after law enforcement found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound to the chest in his home on Sept. 27.

The San Angelo Police Department informed the sheriff’s office of a call from Grape Creek around 11:40 p.m. An affidavit filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says the call was a man reporting he had shot his partner at 8270 Poplar Lane.

When the sheriff’s office arrived, medics were seen at the property next to the given address. The report says that Matthew South, 32, was found walking the property with blood on his body and hands by law enforcement. Documents show South told deputies that the shooting was an accident.

The deputy entered the travel trailer after medics informed them there was a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the bed.

Records show that South admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day when interviewed. The affidavit says South had told law enforcement had had the shotgun in his house for over a day. South explained when he was trying to place the shotgun on the dog kennel, it had discharged a round. This shot had gone through the wall of the travel trailer and struck his significant other, who was in the bedroom.

South was detained at the scene according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. As of 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, booking reports show South remains in custody with no bond set.