SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple art shows are gearing up or underway in various museums across the visual art capital of San Angelo as 2022 enters July.

Check out what art exhibits will be taking place in San Angelo this summer:

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

James Watkins Ceramics – Mayer Museum

Ceramic work by James C. Watkins will be on display at the Angelo State Mayer Museum for the remainder of June until July 16th.

This exhibit showcases Watkins’s 40 years of ceramic artwork and the diversity of his inspiration and skills.

Romantic Realism through My Eyes – Raw 1899

Raw 1899 will be hosting Leilani Pinard’s art exhibit titled “Romantic Realism through My Eyes” from June 29th through July 1st.

Pinard is an artist from Midland, Texas who has a reputation as an “Old Masters” artist. Her work is known for its depth, details and translucence.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

To help kick off the Freedom Stroll in Downtown San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th. Raw 1899 is open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Stolen Art Show – The Coop Gallery

The Coop Gallery will host a free art show titled “Stolen Art” to explore the concepts of copyright and fair use concepts.

The artists featured in this show will be James Gibson and Kat Truth om June 30, 2022, through July 2, 2022.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

An open champagne reception will be Thursday, July 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show

The Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Pavilion on the fairgrounds on July 9th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to partake in lectures, demonstrations, workshops, exhibits, fairs, and tours.