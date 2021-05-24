A six-hour vehicle pursuit ended outside San Angelo on Sunday; Mexican national detained

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A multi-agency road pursuit that started ten miles north of Langtry, near Del Rio, ended in a crash outside San Angelo on Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the pursuit started shortly before 10:00 AM on Sunday when a Border Patrol officer attempted to pull over a GMC pickup. The driver fled in their vehicle and Border Patrol notified the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle as it made its way through Ozona towards Mertzon.

The vehicle was finally stopped outside San Angelo by members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office around 3:00PM on Sunday.

According to CBP, the vehicle’s driver is a US Citizen and was taken into custody by the DPS. A Mexican national was detained by Comstock Station Border Patrol.