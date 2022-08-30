SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on South Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto East 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red and collided with the backside of the Ram to roll onto its side.

Police continue to say that the driver of the Ram came out with minor, non-life-threatening injuries which were treated at the scene while the driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was cited for running a red light.