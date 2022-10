SAN ANGELO, Texas — A failure to yield for a stop sign causes traffic to slow down on the 1400 Block of West Avenue J and South Abe Street.

According to police, a silver Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Abe when a black Cadilac car, which was eastbound on Avenue J, failed to yield to the stop sign and collided with the silver Dodge in the intersection.

A citation was issued to Cadilac for failure to yield. An ambulance was called to the scene but no one was transported to the hospital.