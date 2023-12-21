SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A Christmas miracle has taken place in San Angelo after the Buttercup All-Day Café coffee shop announced that it would no longer be closing its doors for good just before the holidays start.

The owners of Buttercup All-Day Café originally announced on Dec. 2 that their hotspot coffee destination would be shutting down on Dec. 23. This came after the owners began searching for someone to take the reins beginning on Feb. 8, to no avail.

“With heavy hearts, we find ourselves at the end of a chapter,” the café said via Facebook in an announcement on Dec. 5. “We have spent the last year looking for the next owner(s) to shepherd Buttercup into the future. Alas, we have not found that person(s).”

However, an interested party would come forward to take over the coffee shop shortly after the Dec. 5 closing announcement, preserving the store’s coffee-stained legacy.

“Well, this is awkward….” the café said in a Facebook announcement. “Remember when we announced that Buttercup would close on the 23rd? Well, we have some good news for you, we take that closure back!”

Buttercup All-Day Café has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has become a major player in the college coffee scene, as students from the neighboring Angelo State University would flock to the store for the caffeine fix. The business has since expanded its menu menagerie to include beer and wine as well as a delectable selection of food items.

The location will still remain closed for Christmas on Dec. 24-25. Afterward, though, the coffee will once again flow — this time, without any worries of closing.