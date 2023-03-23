SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce assisted in a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 23.

NU2U is a children’s clothing resale store with all proceeds benefiting the Fresh Start Ministries which is a long-term, faith base recovery home.

The store, which is located in Jackson Square on Sherwood Way, will also be used as a job training site for people who are trying to get back into the workforce.

“The store is set up to bring our new participants in to do on-the-job skills training,” said Cecily Miller, Director of Fresh Statrt Ministries. “So we can send them out into the Concho Valley and be better employees for our area.”

The NU2U resale store for children’s clothing is located at 3122 Sherwood Way.