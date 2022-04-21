SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2022 National Cavalry Competition will be held in San Angelo, September 21-24, 2022 Wednesday-Saturday. This event will be free and open to the public.
This competition honors the American armed forces that served during WWII and preserves the history and traditions of the U.S. Cavalry service.
The Competitions that will be held include, Military Horsemanship, Combat Horsemanship, Military Field Jumping, Mounted Saber and Mounted Pistol.
The event schedule:
Wednesday, April 20
900 am – 12 Noon Classroom instruction/briefing for riders (not open to the public)
130 pm– 330 pm On-field orientation and some practices
Thursday, April 21
900 am – 1200 Noon Military Horsemanship Competition
100 pm – 400 pm Jumping and Pistol Competition
Friday, April 22
900 am – 1200 Noon Combat Horsemanship Competition
100 pm – 400 pm Saber Competition
Saturday, April 23
830 am Morning Flag Raising
900 am Pass In Review Parade and Inspection
1000 am – 1030 am Unit Demonstrations
1230 pm – 200 pm Hesse Cup Championship Competition
Sunday, April 24
900 am Fiddler’s Green Service at Monuments on Parade Ground East End