SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2022 National Cavalry Competition will be held in San Angelo, September 21-24, 2022 Wednesday-Saturday. This event will be free and open to the public.

This competition honors the American armed forces that served during WWII and preserves the history and traditions of the U.S. Cavalry service.

The Competitions that will be held include, Military Horsemanship, Combat Horsemanship, Military Field Jumping, Mounted Saber and Mounted Pistol.

The event schedule:

Wednesday, April 20

900 am – 12 Noon Classroom instruction/briefing for riders (not open to the public)

130 pm– 330 pm On-field orientation and some practices

Thursday, April 21

900 am – 1200 Noon Military Horsemanship Competition

100 pm – 400 pm Jumping and Pistol Competition

Friday, April 22

900 am – 1200 Noon Combat Horsemanship Competition

100 pm – 400 pm Saber Competition

Saturday, April 23

830 am Morning Flag Raising

900 am Pass In Review Parade and Inspection

1000 am – 1030 am Unit Demonstrations

1230 pm – 200 pm Hesse Cup Championship Competition

Sunday, April 24

900 am Fiddler’s Green Service at Monuments on Parade Ground East End