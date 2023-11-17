SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Frontier Communications has reported an outage of 911 phone services in a portion of Wall, Texas. Here’s what you need to know and what you should do in the event of an emergency.

The outage is reported to be in the area surrounding Loop 570, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Those affected by the outage are advised to call 325-486-8200 should an emergency occur.

An advisement will be released once 911 service has returned to the area.