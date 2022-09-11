SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo community has come together on the morning of September 9, 2022, to honor the fallen servicemen and women who sacrificed everything on this day 21 years ago.

Today’s event at the San Angelo Stadium was sponsored by Team Red, White, and Blue and began with the presentation of our National Flag and National Anthem the first climbers hit the steps at 7:46 am, our time, which is when the first tower was hit.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Association, the first stair climb held to support the mission of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation was held on September 11, 2005. Five Colorado firefighters got together at a high-rise building in downtown Denver to climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of their FDNY brothers who were killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The following year, twelve firefighters participated, representing four fire departments from the metro Denver area. Each subsequent year, attendance grew.