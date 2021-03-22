8th annual West Texas Hunger Summit begins online in April

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 8th annual West Texas Hunger Summit will kick off in April. While it is usually held in the Education Service Center near downtown San Angelo, this year as with so many other events, it’s going online. The summit will run in three parts, April 8, 15 and 22.

Despite the learning curve, organizers say going virtual has actually given them some advantages. “It does give us some advantages doing it virtually, because this allows us to bring in speakers that we would not be able to [attend],” explained Mary Herbert, San Angelo Regional Director for the Texas Hunger Initiative. “If we were having to bring them in, in person, you know just from a budget standpoint to pay travel expenses and all of that.”

To register to attend, sign up on the San Angelo Texas Hunger Initiative Facebook page. You will have to register separately for each session you want to attend. Food insecurity and hunger are something many have experienced since the pandemic began, with many finding grocery stores bought out in a panic at the outset.