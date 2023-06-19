SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Due to the San Angelo Animal Shelter nearing its capacity limit, 7 dogs are at risk of being euthanized.

According to a social media post made by the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter currently has 178 dogs. This is only two dogs away from its 180-dog limit.

The City of San Angelo shared that 7 dogs are at risk of being euthanized unless they are adopted, fostered, or transported by Thursday, June 22. To adopt or foster, visit the Concho Valley P.A.W.S. website.