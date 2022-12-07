SAN ANGELO, Texas- 65 people from 11 countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Angelo State University.

“I am very proud of him he worked hard and its a big accomplishment,” said Tamica Alsheshi of her husband Amro.

U.S. Magistrate Federal Judge John Parker presided over the ceremony as each new citizen was sworn in and presented a certificate of citizenship.

Hundreds of family members and well-wishers attended the ceremony. They tell us the naturalization process can be demanding but one that it’s well worth it.

Diversity judge parker says is what America is built on and a celebration he says is well deserved.

“That’s one of the strengths of America is that our differences don’t divide us or they shouldn’t divide us. They bring us together and were better because we are different in many respects,” said Judge John Parker.

After the ceremony concluded election officials helped new citizens register to vote.