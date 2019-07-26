ELDORADO, Texas – This is the 50th anniversary year for one of the most popular rodeos in West Texas. The “Top of the Divide Rodeo” performances start this evening in Eldorado at the Schleicher County Park Arena.

“50 years of continuous rodeo here in Eldorado,” said Jim Sullivan, County Team Roping Coordinator for the Top of the Divide rodeo.

The 50th Annual Top of the Divide Rodeo is back in Schleicher County. Professional cowboys from all over will be in the Concho Valley to get their hands on the Top of the Divide buckle.

“Everybody wants an Eldorado Top of the Divide buckle. It’s a very prestigious buckle,” explained Sullivan.

Performances will begin on Friday. On Saturday the community will celebrate 50 years of rodeo with some good country music.

Every year, Top of the Divide rodeo organizers put together a dance. This year, they’re going big and they’re bringing in Texas Country music icon Pat Green.

“We thought for our 50th we’d go out and get the biggest name we could get. It just happened we could get Pat Green this weekend,” added Sullivan.

The rodeo is not quite like the others around West Texas.

“One of our big successes is our concessions are different. We don’t sell your normal hamburgers or hot dogs,” continued Sullivan.

Instead, you can find cabrito — or goat — burritos, brisket burritos and homemade ice cream.

Even though The Top of the Divide Rodeo is a small one — it’s a special one.

“In small communities you have one or two events a year that bring the whole community together. This is one of ’em. This is what everybody looks forward to, to come to the rodeo and see your friends. Once it’s over, everyone takes off a little time and they start making plans for next year,” said Sullivan.

You can buy tickets for the event at stubwire.com or at the gate.