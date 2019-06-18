4th Annual Pride Week pride week kicks off in San Angelo

It’s Pride Week in San Angelo. For the fourth year in a row the LGBT community, their allies, friends, and family members are celebrating Gay Pride. But Pride didn’t just come out of nowhere. We asked Lanie Rogers, LGBT+ Advocate at Open Arms about the history of the celebration.

“This year is actually the fiftieth anniversary of Stonewall that happened in New York,” said Rogers, “The police raided a gay night club. They were enjoying their evening in a safe environment and the police raided it and there were people that stood up in the community and said ‘Enough.’ And that is how Pride began”

With so many advances made by the LGBT community over the decades, we asked what the importance of Pride Week was.

“Pride is so much more than putting on rainbow gear and prancing around and, you know, making a spectacle of ourselves as some would say,” said Rogers, “It not only gives people in the LGBT community a chance to come together and to help one another out, it also gives the general public, our brothers and sisters, an opportunity to see who we are and to get to know us and to be better educated.”

“It is our job to educate and get out there and show everyone that there’s nothing to fear. There’s nothing to fear, you know? We’re just all people. We are trying to raise our families and have great jobs and take vacations and do things within our community. You know? We just want it to be equal for everybody.”