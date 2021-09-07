46th annual “Taste of San Angelo” returns to the Spur Arena

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Families came out to the Spur Arena Tuesday evening for the 46th annual “Taste of San Angelo.”

An event for returning and new attendees to enjoy.

“We hadn’t been here before so and I’m enjoying it really here,” Rosalina Flores said.

Over a dozen locally owned and chain restaurants came together to set up booths inside the arena and serve those who attended with samples of a variety of cuisines and drinks.

“I just wanted to try them all, sample everything and see what we like and don’t like,” Jerry Merrill, a returning attendee said.

The event aims to raise money for culinary students over at Lake View and Central High School to buy the equipment and supplies they need to learn about the science of cooking and earn scholarships.

“This event also helps support the community. We sponsor several different culinary programs,” says Rusty Swanson, the President of the San Angelo Restaurant Association.

Swanson, who is also the owner of Roosters Chicken N Ro-Jo, advocates for events like this to help the younger generation interested in the food service industry and gain the knowledge they need to succeed in their career.

“Some will be chefs, some will be just customer service workers or cooks, but it opens up the door to a much larger field. The restaurant industry is the second largest employer in the United States,” Swanson said.

This year was considered a success after last year’s Taste of San Angelo gathering was still held differently due to COVID-19. Individuals purchased a passport book and visited several participating restaurants in San Angelo to sample food and in return received a stamp in their book. Prizes followed those who had passport books full of stamps.