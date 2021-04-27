46-year-old library seeking donations to renovate, expand outreach

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo Area Foundation is gearing up for its biggest annual event, San Angelo Gives. The website for the major annual fundraiser lists all of the area non-profits to which you can donate as part of the event, which takes place Tuesday, May 4. "It is our day of inspiring others to give together for community causes across the Concho Valley," said Janet Karcher, VP of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation.

One of the organizations hoping for community donations is C.A.P.S., which stands for "Celebrating All Persevering Students." The organization is looking to raise at least $100,000 to continue reaching out to students virtually, and begin bringing the program onto school campuses throughout the Concho Valley. "It will go towards our on-campus celebrations," explained C.A.P.S. Founder C. J. Luckey. "We'll be able to go on the school campus and celebrate their students right there, with their educators right there, that will be awesome. Also, we would love to do community events we have a community wide celebration. This is an opportunity for parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, to be able to see what we are teaching their students."