SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 4-year-old San Angelo girl is bringing a merry Christmas to many families this year.

Meet Aspen Batenburg, a young girl who asked her parents about bringing some Christmas cheer to other children in need with toys.

“She wanted to get them [toys] as much as possible,” said Tony Batenburg, her father.

“Yeah!” Aspen agreed.

“So we thought about what we were going to do. And we came up with a raffle,” said Tony. “And we picked a grill, bought it, and made raffle tickets. And Aspen sold all the raffle tickets.”

The 4-year-old raised $3,300 for toys for tots.

She went shopping at the Walmart Supercenter on Sherwood, where she was made an honorary Elf by Santa Claus and was assisted by marines. She picked out bicycles, dolls, trucks, Play-Doh, LEGO sets and other toys.

“The thing about this is anybody can be a Santa. And it’s the smallest children that have the biggest hearts. And if we could all just remember what it’s like to be a kid and to have that joy to enjoy this time this season of giving because that’s what she’s making happen today. She’s going to make a lot of little kids really happy,” said San Angelo Toys for Tots Campaign Coordinator GypC Serna.

Toys for Tots, Walmart staff, and Aspen’s family say they are inspired and proud of her for making a difference in other children’s lives.

“It makes us very proud that she’s wanting to help other people. So we were really happy to help her be able to do this,” said Batenburg.

Those interested in donating can do so at the Toys for Tots website.