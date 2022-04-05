SAN ANGELO, Texas — A four-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sherwood Way and Avenue N slowed traffic on early Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, a gray Ford F-150 rear-ended a silver F-150, causing the silver truck to collide with a silver Chevrolet Silverado in front of it. The Silverado then collided with a black Dodge Durango.

Police say the driver of the silver F-150 was transported to Shannon Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the gray F-150 was cited with failure to control speed.

Concho Valley Homepage staff were on the scene and captured these photos of the crash.