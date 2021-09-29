4 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 29, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The patients were a Nolan County man in his 50s, a McCulloch County woman in her 60s, a Tom Green County woman in her 60s, and a Tom Green County woman in her 90s. None of the patients were vaccinated.

428 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 149 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.