4 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 29, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
The patients were a Nolan County man in his 50s, a McCulloch County woman in her 60s, a Tom Green County woman in her 60s, and a Tom Green County woman in her 90s. None of the patients were vaccinated.
428 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 149 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated
– Male, 50s, Nolan County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 90s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 428: 279 from Tom Green County and 149 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado quatro muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado McCulloch: no vacunada
– Hombre, 50s, condado de Nolan: no vacunado
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Mujer, 90s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 428: 279 del condado de Tom Green y 149 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 29, 2021