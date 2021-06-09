38th Leadership San Angelo class graduates; Rep. August Pfluger delivers commencement address

The 38th class of Leadership San Angelo was presented to the city during the monthly luncheon of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. Thirty graduates completed the nine-month course. United States Representative August Pfluger gave the commencement address, speaking of how he learned leadership in the military, and sharing effective leadership techniques with the graduates. Pfluger served the country with distinguished service as a fighter pilot for the United States Air Force.

Leadership San Angelo is a program designed to develop future leadership for San Angelo by providing intensive training in areas strategic to the city’s well-being.

Leadership San Angelo gives interested men and women with leadership potential the opportunity to develop their knowledge, and to hone the skills of leadership through a planned learning process in the atmosphere of the city itself. A ‘living laboratory,’ Leadership San Angelo brings together persons from all areas of the city’s life for sharing, learning and participation. Graduates are exposed to all aspects of San Angelo’s life, becoming better prepared to lead and work together.

A maximum of 30 persons are selected each class, chosen by an anonymous selection committee from applicants. Nominees and their employers commit the time required for the program. Participants are encouraged from all segments of the community. A candidate must be 21 years of age or older.

The sessions for this year’s class included:

October, Two-day session — Leadership Skills and Team Building

Held in a classroom setting, participants are guided through a series of activities and challenges that further develop and reinforce leadership, communication and team building skills.

November: Healthcare in San Angelo – Moderator: Scott Jameson, WTRC

This session is held on the campus of one of the acute care hospitals (hospital hosts rotate each year) and presentations are given by experts in the healthcare industry.

December: City & County Government– Moderator: Josh Tanner, WTRC

Participants spend the morning with City elected officials and staff, and the afternoon with County elected officials and staff.

January: History, Recreation and the Arts – Moderator: Stephanie Hamby, Galilee Dev Co

Participants spend the morning learning about the history of our community – all the way back to the dinosaurs! After lunch, the program switches to recreation and the arts.

February: Education in San Angelo – Moderator: Tracy Simmons and Stacy Erwin, Howard College

Participants learn about all aspects of education in San Angelo, from SAISD curriculum to higher education facilities and programs.

March: Industry, Agriculture and the Economy – Moderator: Mary Payton and Jennifer Boyd, KLST

Participants travel throughout San Angelo for this session as they explore the various components that help to make San Angelo’s business environment successful.

April: Chamber of Commerce Day/GAFB – Moderator: Tracy Simmons, Howard College

Participants are guided through the four main aspects of the Chamber of Commerce mission: Economic Development, Government Affairs, Tourism & Member Services. The afternoon is spent touring GAFB and learning of their missions.

May: Transportation & Communications / Community Service Agencies – Moderators: Deborah Watson, San Angelo Health Foundation, Angelo Casavant, Angelo Back and Rehab

Participants spend the morning hearing about the various aspects of transportation services and communication trends and the afternoon touring community service agencies.

June: The Legal System – Moderators: Judge Jay Weatherby and Monica Schniers

Participants learn about all aspects of the legal system in San Angelo, from law enforcement to the court system.

Note: Due to the COVID environment challenges, adjustments were made to the above schedule. Some sessions were online Zoom meetings, other sessions were rescheduled.

38th Leadership San Angelo, Class of 2020-2021

Graduates

2020-2021

Ashley Ammons, United Way of the Concho Valley

Charlotte Anderson, Keep San Angelo Beautiful

Halle Beeler, ERA Newlin & Company

Mason Brooks, San Angelo Area Foundation

Matt Butcher, By the Stream Media

Shelbie Carson, Texas Bank

Ruben Ceballos, PhD, Angelo State University

Linda Diaz, Workforce Solutions

Julie Efferson, VGI Technology

Jeffrey Fisher, City of San Angelo

Johnny Fisher, San Angelo Fire Department

Jonna Gaddy, San Angelo Chamber of Commerce

Christopher Garcia, IBEW Local 520

Kenneth Grimm, KLST/KSAN

Jana Harrison, Howard College

Chad Hirt, West Texas Rehabilitation Center

Jenna Jones, Texas Leadership Public Schools

Paul Keeton, West Texas Counseling and Guidance

Walt Koenig, San Angelo Chamber of Commerce

Karen Kuykendall, Southern Rolling Plains Cotton Growers Association

Farrah Lokey, Norris-Vincent College of Business ASU

Nicole Nixon, Concho Valley Council of Governments

Yolanda Sanchez, Concho Valley Workforce Development Board

Jeffrey Smith, Texas Department of State Health Services

SaraNeil Stribling, Webb, Stokes & Sparks, L.L.P.

Joshua Tennison, West Central Wireless

Sheila Tomerlin, Southwest Tool and Supply

Micah Tuxhorn, Shannon Clinic

James Vlcek D.C., Concho Valley Chiropractic

Audrey Wilde, TimeClockPlus, LLC

Sources: San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership San Angelo Alumni Association