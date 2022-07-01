SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department, San Angelo Fire Department and Marshals responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Knickerbocker and Valleyview Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, July 1st.

According to officers on the scene, a maroon Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound on Knickerbocker in front of Texas State Bank when the driver had run a red light. This resulted in a collision with the white Ford Expedition that was turning onto Knickerbocker from Valleyview Boulevard and a red Buick that was beside the Expedition.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.