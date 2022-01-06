UPDATE: The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the construction accident at Ozona High School:

On January 6, 2022 Crockett County Sheriff’s units and Crockett County Fire & E.M.S. responded to Ozona High School for a report of a construction site accident. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found several persons who were injured when a construction scaffolding collapsed. The injured persons were transported by EMS to a San Angelo hospital. The cause of the scaffolding collapse is unknown at this time, and the incident continues to be investigated. Crockett County Sheriff’s Office

OZONA, Texas – Three workers were injured Thursday morning after a scaffolding collapsed at Ozona High School Building Construction site, according to a post from Ozona High School on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

No students or teachers were involved and the site is secure.

Local emergency personnel has responded to the construction site.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.

Courtesy: Ozona High School