2nd sewage spill into river discovered

UPDATE:

The City of San Angelo is now dealing with a second sewage leak.



"The secondary leak occurred at a siphon vault. It had reached levels high enough where it began discharging through a pipe installed on the side of the wall of the vault," said Allison Strube, Director of Water Utilities for the City of San Angelo.

City officials became aware of the leak on Monday.

"This leak occurred one mile upstream of FM 380 bridge," explained Strube.

Both leaks occurred at the same time, and both halted on their own.

"By the time that we were made aware of this event it was no longer leaking into the river, but we did have to put out the public notice and required notification to the surrounding area," added Strube.

Residents who get their water from private wells within a half-mile of the spills are being told to boil their water before using it. The duration of this notice is undetermined-- it is the well-owners responsibility to check whether or not the water is safe to use.

"Well owners in the affected area should have their water tested and disinfected if possible," suggested Strube.

Officials still aren't sure how long the repairs will take.

"With the amount of weather and rainfall that we've received, it's very muddy in these parts of where these vaults are located. As soon as possible, we will be making repairs to that issue," explained Strube.

With potential rain in the forecast over the next few days, measures are being taken to prevent another spill from happening.

"We're taking extra precautions in the event that we get nay more rain events like we saw Sunday morning," added Strube.

ORIGINAL:

The Water Utilities Department learned Monday of a second spill of sewage into the Concho River that happened at the same time as a previously reported leak Sunday.