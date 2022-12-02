SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas has come to town. The 29th annual Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights is back and this year, a brand new scene will be on display.

Event Organizer Lucie Hofheins says “over 3 million lights. Our crews, as far as setting up the lights and scenes, start early in September. All the way through to the very end of November. We’re finishing up right now to get it all ready and then, of course, we run the lights through the month of December.”

Hofheins says this is the perfect event to kick off the Christmas season, “I love Christmas. So for me it just gets me in that spirit that mood, and it’s a great community event for people to get involved in, and also to take part in.”