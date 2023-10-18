SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD, Central High School and Lake View High School are celebrating twenty-eight SAISD students in recognition of their honors from College Board.

These students showed exceptional performance on College Board exams like the PSAT, SAT, and AP exams.

The students who were recognized received either an AP Scholars award or one of four National Recognition Awards. The Recognition Awards include the National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.

“SAISD knows we have exceptional students and are thrilled when they are nationally recognized for their accomplishments,” said Director of Advanced Academics and Fine Arts Tiffany Huebner. “The students that received a College Board National Recognition have proven they are academically exceptional in comparison to other students across our nation, so we want to celebrate each one of them for their effort and hard work. Congratulations!”

Congratulations to: