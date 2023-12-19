SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Monday evening, Dec. 18, the City of San Angelo announced that 25 dogs were at risk of being euthanized by Thursday, Dec. 21 as the shelter was over capacity.

The shelter currently has 199 dogs on-site and must be under 180 dogs at all times. Adoptions, fostering and transports are urgently needed to help at-risk animals avoid euthanasia by 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

“It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s one of the saddest days we’ve faced since 2018,” said PAWs on social media. “What I’m about to say may not be popular with some, but today is the day we need keyboard warriors to step away from the computer and walk into that shelter and say, ‘I’ve been saying someone should do something, and I am someone'”

PAWS reminded the community not to give up on newly adopted pets if they pee on the floor or because their behavior isn’t perfect because it takes time to adjust.

“They’ve been in the shelter a long time but that doesn’t mean they are broken or not worth saving,” said PAWS, “The opposite is true. It means they are resilient, survivors and all they need is a patient someone to give them a chance.”

View available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com. To adopt or foster, visit cvpaws.org.

Scooter – male pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 2/14/2022

Gus – male shepherd mix, 3 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 4/25/2022

Mason – male shepherd mix, 1 year 11 months, been at the shelter since 6/9/2022

Nugget – male shepherd mix, 2 years 11 months, been at the shelter since 6/28/2022

Juno – male pit mix, 2 years 11 months, been at the shelter since 7/2/2022

Bronco – male pit mix, 2 years 5 months, been at the shelter since 7/5/2022

Jackpot – male pit mix, 3 years 4 months, been at the shelter since 8/8/2022

Marnie – female pit mix, 2 years 9 months, been at the shelter since 8/18/2022

Pickles – male pit mix, 1 year 10 months, been at the shelter since 8/31/2022

Banksy – male pit mix, 6 years 3 months, been at the shelter since 9/2/2022

Kai – male pit mix, 2 years 7 days, been at the shelter since 9/8/2022

Athena – female pit mix, 4 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 9/21/2022

Tyson – male pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 9/23/2022

Amigo – male pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 10/14/2022

Juniper – female pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 10/17/2022

Penzey – male pit mix, 4 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 10/31/2022

Brad Pitt – male pit mix, 3 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 11/1/2022

Brittley – female pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 12/19/2022

Karsten – female pit mix

Zane – male pit mix, 1 year 9 months, been at the shelter since 12/28/2022

Indy – female pit mix, 3 years 10 months, been at the shelter since 1/23/2023

Archer – male pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 2/4/2023

Norah – female pit mix, 4 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 1/4/2023, spayed

Hanna – female pit mix, 3 years 3 months, been at the shelter since 1/19/2023, spayed

Elroy – female Aussie mix, 8 months 27 days, been at the shelter since 11/21/2023, spayed

Scooter – male pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 2/14/2022

Gus – male shepherd mix, 3 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 4/25/2022

Mason – male shepherd mix, 1 year 11 months, been at the shelter since 6/9/2022

Nugget – male shepherd mix, 2 years 11 months, been at the shelter since 6/28/2022

Juno – male pit mix, 2 years 11 months, been at the shelter since 7/2/2022

Bronco – male pit mix, 2 years 5 months, been at the shelter since 7/5/2022

Jackpot – male pit mix, 3 years 4 months, been at the shelter since 8/8/2022

Marnie – female pit mix, 2 years 9 months, been at the shelter since 8/18/2022

Pickles – male pit mix, 1 year 10 months, been at the shelter since 8/31/2022

Banksy – male pit mix, 6 years 3 months, been at the shelter since 9/2/2022

Kai – male pit mix, 2 years 7 days, been at the shelter since 9/8/2022

Athena – female pit mix, 4 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 9/21/2022

Tyson – male pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 9/23/2022

Amigo – male pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 10/14/2022

Juniper – female pit mix, 2 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 10/17/2022

Penzey – male pit mix, 4 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 10/31/2022

Brad Pitt – male pit mix, 3 years 1 month, been at the shelter since 11/1/2022

Brittley – female pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 12/19/2022

Karsten – female pit mix, 3 years 7 months, been at the shelter since 12/20/2022, spayed

Zane – male pit mix, 1 year 9 months, been at the shelter since 12/28/2022

Indy – female pit mix, 3 years 10 months, been at the shelter since 1/23/2023

Archer – male pit mix, 1 year 8 months, been at the shelter since 2/4/2023

Norah – female pit mix, 4 years 2 months, been at the shelter since 1/4/2023, spayed

Hanna – female pit mix, 3 years 3 months, been at the shelter since 1/19/2023, spayed

Elroy – female Aussie mix, 8 months 27 days, been at the shelter since 11/21/2023, spayed

“Every single one of us can look at the situation regarding pet overpopulation and have an opinion over how it should be addressed, who’s doing things wrong and what we should do to make it better,” said PAWS, “But here’s the truth, unless you’ve been neck deep in animal welfare, and seen the nightmare behind the scenes, you have no real understanding of how complex this situation is. There are no easy answers. There are no quick fixes. And today isn’t the day to solve everything, but it is a day where you could save one life, and that’s how we win this battle. Saving one life at a time.”